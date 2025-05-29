From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Police Command has expressed shock and sadness over the brutal killing of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Rano Division, CSP Baba Ali, by a mob in Rano town.

The victim was killed after youths accused the police of complicity in the death of a suspect, Abdullahi Musa, in their custody.

In a statement issued on Thursday, signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the Command described the senseless killing as a direct assault on the sacrifices of brave police officers who risk their lives daily to protect the people.

The Command expressed its resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice, stating that a total of 41 suspects, including identified principal suspects, have so far been arrested.

The Command said it is working tirelessly to ensure that no stone is left unturned in apprehending all those involved in this dastardly act.

The Command also assured the public that it is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all lives and property in the state while restating that the police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all perpetrators are brought to justice.

While appreciating the public’s understanding, condolences, and cooperation, the Command urged the people to remain calm and continue to provide the necessary support to the police in this investigation.

“We will continue to stand united in our resolve to protect and serve our community, and we are determined to ensure that those who seek to undermine our efforts are held accountable,” the statement read.