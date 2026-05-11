Police bust female drug cartel in Delta, arrest 3 girls

Recover 640 grams of Canadian loud, 21 bottles of codeine, others

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From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

The Delta State Police Command has dismantled a suspected female-run drug cartel, arresting three girls following a sustained crackdown on illicit drug trafficking and substance abuse across the state.

The suspects, aged 25, 24 and 19, were arrested in Ogbomoro, Uvwie Local Government Area, and Ugolo community in Okpe LGA, near Warri, the commercial hub of the state.

Confirming the arrest in a statement on Monday, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, said the arrest followed credible intelligence on the activities of suspected drug peddlers operating within Ogbomoro and Ugolo communities in the Warri metropolis.

He said that, acting on the intelligence, operatives of Area Command, Effurun, carried out a covert operation on 7 May 2026 at about 21:20hrs.

The operation, he added, led to the arrest of a suspected drug baron, one Favor Isaac, aged 25, alongside two female accomplices identified as Favour Felix, aged 24, and Samson Precious, aged 19.

According to Edafe, during the operation, a search warrant was executed at the suspects’ hideout located along River Road, Ogbomoro community.

Items recovered from the search included 21 bottles of CSC Codeine, two canisters containing nitrous oxide, popularly known as “laughing gas”, two packs of suspected psychoactive chewing gum branded as “Highness Gum”, and a total of 640 grams of substances suspected to be Canadian loud concealed in different bags and containers.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that one Rukewe Tega Isaac, who is currently at large, is allegedly the major supplier behind the drug network.

The police image-maker said efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and other members of the syndicate.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, reiterated the command’s resolve to sustain aggressive operations against drug trafficking and other crimes across the state.

The CP noted that the abuse and circulation of illicit drugs remain a major driver of violent crimes and social vices among youths and urged members of the public to continue to support the police with timely and useful information.