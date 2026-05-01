Police arrest 3 armed robbery suspects, recover stolen vehicles, pistol in Ogun

Three armed robbery suspects, Hammed Olarewaju, Adedokun Ayinde, and Adedokun Adewusi, have been arrested by detectives of the Anti-Robbery Squad, Ogun State Police Command.

The operation also led to the recovery of three stolen vehicles and a pistol.

Command spokesman, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday.

Babaseyi said detectives arrested the suspects after reports of vehicle theft prompted a discreet and intelligence-led investigation by the Unit.

“The investigation led to the arrest of Hammed Olarewaju, who was found in possession of a suspicious vehicle plate number.

“Further inquiry resulted in the arrest of Adedokun Ayinde, identified as the leader of a suspected armed robbery syndicate operating within parts of the state.

“During the operation, a Toyota Sienna previously stolen was recovered, along with a fabricated pistol believed to have been used by the suspects in the commission of the crimes,” the statement reads in part.

The command spokesman further disclosed that a Toyota Corolla earlier stolen at Ilaro was recovered from one Arowolo Taoreed in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He stated, “Similarly, operatives arrested Adedokun Adewusi in connection with another armed robbery incident.

“Further investigation led to the recovery of a stolen 2017 Lexus RX 350 F-Sport vehicle, traced to Abuja.

“The vehicle is grey in colour. A pistol recovered at Ajah, Lagos State, is also linked to the same criminal network.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects are part of a coordinated criminal network involved in vehicle theft and armed robbery activities across Ogun State and neighbouring states.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate and recover additional stolen vehicles.”

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Bode Ojajuni, commended the operatives for their professionalism and assured the public of the command’s continued commitment to crime prevention and public safety.

The command urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through the its emergency lines: Gateway Shield (Toll-Free): 0800 000 9111; Emergency numbers: 0906 283 7609, 0912 014 1706, 0915 102 7369, and 0708 497 2994.