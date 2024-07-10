Police Anti-Social-Vice Unit arrest 25 suspects in Kaduna

From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The recently created Anti-Social-Vice Unit of the Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 25 dangerous boys known in local parlance as ‘Sara-Suka’ within the Kaduna metropolis.

The arrest followed an upsurge in thuggery, phone and female handbag snatching, and drug-related offenses among youths in the State.

Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, ASP Hassan Mansir said the

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Audu Dabigi Ali, has established the new outfit with the task of clamping down on all acts of social vices in the State.

“The unit which is referred to as the Anti Vice Unit has since started operating and will be liaising with all the Divisions to diligently handle all cases of thuggery, phone snatching, drug and illicit substances consumption and peddling, possessing dangerous weapons, etc.

“Consequently, no fewer than 25 persons have been arrested across the metropolis concerning the aforesaid offenses with 16 among them arrested within the Rigasa axis and charged for thuggery (sara-suka) and having dangerous weapons.

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna thus, charged the new outfit to make Kaduna State, especially the metropolis safe for the populace by continuously denying these urchins any operating space. He equally called on parents and guardians to warn their wards to desist from any act of delinquency”, he said.