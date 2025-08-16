By Tochukwu Obi

The recent introduction of the Tinted Glass Permit by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has sparked public outrage, and rightly so.

Far from being a necessity, the permit appears to be nothing more than another channel to exploit Nigerian vehicle owners. The idea that motorists must seek official approval to use factory-fitted tinted glasses often standard on imported vehicles is baffling. Even more disturbing is the requirement that this permit be renewed yearly. The Police Force is not a revenue-generating agency, so why create an annual renewal system that serves no clear security purpose other than to extract more money from citizens?

The process itself has been a nightmare for applicants. Many Nigerians cannot complete their biometric enrolment due to persistent glitches on the Police Specialized Services Automation Project (POSSAP) platform. In states with relatively stable internet networks, there is usually only one processing centre located in the state capital. This forces applicants from rural and semi-urban areas to travel long distances sometimes for hours just to get their biometrics done. Even after enduring the stress and cost of travel, many still cannot download their tinted glass certificates because the system simply fails to deliver them.

Meanwhile, police officers on highways and city roads continue to harass motorists, demanding to see this elusive permit. Some have turned the situation into an opportunity to extort money from drivers, even though the NPF has officially extended the enforcement deadline to October 2025. This contradiction between official statements and on-the-road realities further erodes public trust in the Force.

If the Police are truly serious about regulating tinted glass usage, they must make the process seamless and accessible. A permit application centre should be established in every divisional police headquarters across the country, not just in state capitals. More importantly, the permit should be a one-time issuance, not an annual cash cow.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must urgently call the Inspector General of Police to order on this matter. The current system is wasteful, inefficient, and open to abuse. The Nigeria Police Force should focus on its primary duty protecting lives and property instead of creating bureaucratic bottlenecks that burden the already suffering Nigerian public.