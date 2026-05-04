Please don’t go to court – Obi tells supporters after joining NDC

Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has urged members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to avoid court cases and internal disputes as the party prepares for the 2027 general election.

Obi made the appeal on Sunday in Abuja after he and Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State, formally joined the NDC at its national secretariat.

Their move comes after Obi exited the African Democratic Congress (ADC), while Kwankwaso has been in consultations with stakeholders within the NDC ahead of the next election cycle.

Obi warned that resorting to litigation would weaken efforts to build a stable political platform capable of driving national change.

“Please don’t go to court. Party members, please don’t go to court. We want to build a party; we are not lawyers,”

He stressed that internal disputes must be resolved within the party structure if it hopes to remain focused on its political objectives.

“We are pleading with the judiciary. Please end cases in the party so we can face the job of building a new Nigeria that is possible. We want to start building,”

Obi also outlined the type of society the party hopes to build, anchored on fairness and equal opportunity for all citizens.

“We want to build a country where a child of nobody can be somebody without knowing anybody. That is what we want to do,”

Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe, the NDC national chairman, formally presented membership cards to both Obi and Kwankwaso at the event, marking their official entry into the party.

Kwankwaso said discussions with party stakeholders revealed shared political ideology and urged Nigerians to register with the NDC ahead of the registration deadline.