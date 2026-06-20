Plateau: Pregnant woman, youth killed in fresh attack in Riyom community

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Two people, including a pregnant woman, have been killed in a fresh attack in Dyan Community of Rim Village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victims were identified as Mrs. Happiness Pam, aged 32 and 24-year-old Daniel Luka.

National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Jos on Saturday, said that the assailants stormed the village in the early hours of Saturday and shot the victims at close range.

BYM said that it’s heartbreaking that a pregnant woman carrying the hope of a family and an innocent young man with a promising future had become victims of yet another senseless act of violence.

The association said that these killings represented not only an attack on individuals but also an assault on the collective peace, security, and humanity of entire people of Plateau state.

The statement said, “The Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), under the leadership of Barr. Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, strongly condemns the gruesome killing of a pregnant woman, Mrs. Happiness Pam, 32 years and 24 year-old Daniel Luka, during a fresh attack on Dyan Community of Rim Village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“BYM received with deep shock and sadness reports of the latest attack, which claimed the lives of the innocent victims and has once again thrown the peaceful community into mourning.

“The continuous targeting of defenseless citizens, including women and youths, is unacceptable and a tragic reminder of the persistent insecurity confronting communities across Riyom and other parts of Plateau State.

“The Association extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, the people of Dyan Community, Rim Village, and the entire Riyom Local Government Area over this painful loss.

While praying for the repose of the souls of victims and for their families to bear the irreplaceable loss, BUM called on security agencies to immediately intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime and ensure that they are brought to justice.

The association also urged the Federal and Plateau State Governments to take decisive and proactive measures to protect vulnerable communities and prevent further attacks on innocent citizens.

The statement added, “The repeated loss of lives in our communities has become one too many. The people of Plateau State deserve to live in peace, cultivate their farms, and carry out their daily activities without fear of attacks, killings, or displacement.

BYM reiterated its committment to advocating for justice, peace, security, and the protection of lives and property across Berom land in particular and Plateau State at large.