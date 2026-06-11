Plateau: Footballer slumps, dies during training in Jos

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Tragedy struck in Jos on Monday evening when a footballer, Salisu Muhammed, slumped during a training session at the Massalacin Edi Football Field in the Alikazaure community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The player was said to have been pronounced dead at the hospital where he was rushed.

The incident, which brought the training session to an abrupt end, threw both players and spectators into mourning.

Muhammed, a resident of the Anguwan Rogo community, is survived by his parents, wife and four children.

Abba Abdullahi, a teammate of the deceased, told newsmen on Thursday that Muhammed was participating in the training exercise when he suddenly collapsed.

Abdullahi said, “It was a shocking death, He was playing football when he suddenly slumped. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.”

The deceased, popularly known as Achilata, was buried at Babale Cemetery in Jos according to Muslim rites.

One of the spectators, Rogo Taminu, who attended his funeral, described the incident as devastating, saying efforts to save his life proved abortive.

He described Muhammed’s death as devastating.

They prayed for Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.