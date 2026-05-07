Plateau: Armed men destroy several hectares of farmland in Bassa

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

In yet another attack in Plateau State, several hectares of farmland were destroyed by suspected armed men in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

The latest incident has raised concerns among residents of the community over renewed attacks on rural communities and the bleak prospect of a poor harvest during this farming season.

Coming less than 24 hours after the Nding Sesut burial site attack, the latest incident occurred when the gunmen invaded the farmlands on Wednesday night while residents were asleep.

They were said to have destroyed crops such as cabbage, maize, cocoyam, green beans and pepper, which are the main staple crops of local farmers.

Victims said the destruction of their means of livelihood has dealt a major blow to them and caused significant setbacks.

The Public Relations Officer of the Miango Youth Development Association, Mr Weyi Agara, who confirmed the incident, condemned the destruction in strong terms, describing it as barbaric, an inhumane attack on innocent farmers and a threat to food security in the area.

In a statement he signed, Agara said the destruction of the farms had exposed affected families to hardship, hunger and economic uncertainty.

The attack, he said, targeted vulnerable residents who rely on agriculture for their daily sustenance.

He called on security agencies to intensify efforts to protect vulnerable communities and ensure that those responsible for the destruction were apprehended and prosecuted.

The National Secretary-General of the Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement of the Natives (PIDAN), Mr Danjuma Auta, also condemned the destruction of farmlands and persistent attacks on rural communities across the state.

He lamented the worsening insecurity in rural communities, adding that residents were becoming increasingly frustrated by repeated attacks and the destruction of their resources and means of livelihood.

He implored security agencies and government at all levels to take urgent steps to protect vulnerable communities and restore confidence among residents.