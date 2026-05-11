Plateau: 2 killed in fresh attack in Riyom community

11 May 2026 11:06 am WAT

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Enugu State

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) has confirmed the killing of two youths by suspected armed Fulani herders in Kyeng village, Bachi District, Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, the association said the incident took place on Sunday.

According to him, the duo, whom he identified as Peter Dung, 22, and Amos Bele Danbwarang, 19, were ambushed and shot dead at about 7:20 pm before the attackers fled into nearby bushes.

BYM described the attack as barbaric, inhuman and part of the continued assaults on innocent native communities in Plateau State.

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The statement said, “The Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), under the leadership of Barr. Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, strongly condemns the killing of two Berom youths by Armed Fulani Terrorists at Kyeng village in Bachi District of Riyom Local Government Area on Sunday, 10th May, 2026.

“The victims are Peter Dung, 22, and Amos Bele Danbwarang, 19, were ambushed and shot dead around 7:20pm before the attackers fled into nearby bushes.”

The association called on security agencies to immediately go after the perpetrators and ensure justice is served, while urging government at all levels to take decisive steps towards ending the persistent killings across Plateau communities.

BYM extended its condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Bachi District over the painful loss.

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