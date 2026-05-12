Plateau: 2 family members killed in fresh attack in Vom

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Two members of the same family have been killed in a midnight attack on Kogot village of Vwang (Vom) District in Jos South local government area of Plateau state.

The incident was said to have occured at about 11:00 pm on Monday.

National Publicity Secretary;of Berom Youths Moulder-Association, Rwang Tengwong, who disclosed this in a statement in Jos on Tuesday, said that an octogenarian, identified as Ngo Shettu Badung-78 years and Mr.Danjuma Badung -52 years were the victims of the attack.

The duo were said to be family members of the chairman of the association in Vom district.

According to the statement, “Terrorist gangs operating under the guise of Fulani militancy have, again, struck Kogot village of Vwang (Vom) District in Jos South LGA, Plateau State last night at about 11:00pm, 11th May, 2026 and killed two (2) people in a family of the Chairman of Berom Youths Moulder-Association of the District.

“According to local source, the persons killed are Ngo Shettu Badung, 78 years and Mr. Danjuma Badung -52 years.”

He said the latest attack happened after military arrested and detained eight local guards of Vwang at Danwal of Ganawuri chiefdom.”