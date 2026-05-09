Plateau: 13 killed, many injured in fresh attack in Bassa

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Less than 24 hours after gunmen destroyed hectares of farmlands in Miango community of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, another calamity has hit the area.

This time no fewer than 13 persons have been reportedly killed by gunmen in Ngbra Zongo community of Kwall District of the local council.

According to an eyewitness, Philip Alanga, many people sustained injuries during the attack, which occurred early Friday morning.

Alanga told newsmen in Jos that the attackers stormed the area about 12 am, shooting sporadically while attacking residents with machetes and other weapons.

“The assailants came into the community around midnight and started shooting. They moved from house to house during the attack, hacking people to death and leaving many residents in panic and confusion.

“Many residents flee into the bush in that dark hour of the night to escape the attack”.

His account was corroborated by another resident of the community, Mr Chigoji Rocku, who disclosed that among the victims were three pregnant women.

The Secretary General of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Mr. Danjuma Auta, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jos on Friday.

While condemning the recent incident, Auta expressed dismay at the recurring attacks on communities in Bassa and other parts of the state and called on security agencies to intensify efforts towards protecting lives and property in vulnerable rural communities.

He said: “Just yesterday we lost several hectares of farmlands to these marauders and just this early morning, we woke up to another harrowing attack. How long must we continue to endure these attacks and killing of innocent and vulnerable people in Irigwe land.”

Auta urged security agencies to re-strategize and swiftly track down those responsible for the attack.

“They must ensure that this time the attackers are apprehended and justice served to deter further attack in our land.”

Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, SP Alfred Alabo, could not be reached for comments as his phones were switched off.