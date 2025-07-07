By Oluseye Ojo

Bishop Francis Wale Oke, President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has expressed heartfelt condolences to the Olubadan Royal Family, the Olubadan-in-Council, and the people of Ibadanland over the passing of Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

In a statement titled “Condolences on the Passage of Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan of Ibadanland,” Oke described the late monarch’s demise as the close of a remarkable chapter in the traditional leadership of Oyo State.

He extolled the virtues of the late Olubadan, describing him as “a leader of wisdom, humility, and grace” who prioritised peace, unity, and inclusive leadership throughout his reign.

Oke, who also serves as President of Sword of the Spirit Ministries and Founder of Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), conveyed his sympathies in a statement issued on Monday in Ibadan.

“We received with deep sadness the news of the passing of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin.

“His transition marks the end of a significant era in the history of Ibadan and the traditional institution in Oyo State.”

He noted, “Oba Olakulehin was a devoted Christian and a father figure to all. He embodied quiet strength, generosity, and unwavering dedication to the well-being of his people. His legacy is further deepened by his patriotic service as a military officer during the Nigerian Civil War.”

According to the cleric, Ibadanland witnessed notable transformation under Oba Olakulehin’s leadership, both in terms of traditional governance and communal development.

“Though his reign was relatively brief, it was impactful and inspirational. His contributions to the growth of Ibadan and the elevation of its traditional institutions will be remembered for generations,” the statement added.

He concluded by praying for God’s comfort for the royal family and all mourners, saying, “Kabiyesi has departed, but his legacy will endure in the hearts and history of Ibadanland. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Adieu, Kabiyesi.”

Oba Olakulehin, who was officially installed and presented with the staff of office by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on July 12, 2024, was born on July 5, 1935.

Prior to his ascension, he had a distinguished career in public service and rose through the ranks in the Balogun line of the Olubadan chieftaincy system.

With his passage, the process for selecting a new Olubadan is expected to begin in line with the unique rotational succession system of Ibadanland.