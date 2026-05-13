Peter Obi, other Nigerians getting richer under Tinubu – Omokri

Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri said the Nigerian economy is booming under President Bola Tinubu, characterised by sustained Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and trade surpluses as well as increased food production.

He noted that this economic growth is being manifested in the lives of every Nigerian, including frontline opposition figures like Peter Obi.

Omokri made the assertion in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

He wrote, “Something positive happened last week that evidences the professional handling of the economy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Economic Management Team. But because it was not something negative, much of the media and all of the opposition have kept quiet about it. Sadly, we live in a country where those with the responsibility and ability to project Nigeria positively prefer to do so negatively.

“So, what occurred? Well, we all know that the wealthiest Black person on Earth and the richest African is none other than our own dear Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who, according to Forbes Magazine, is now worth $35.9 billion. Do note that Mr. Dangote’s wealth has almost tripled under President Tinubu, rising from an estimated $13.9 billion in 2022, according to Forbes, to almost $40 billion today.

“However, Nigeria, last week, also produced the second wealthiest man in Africa, as Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of the BUA Group, overtook the South African billionaire luxury goods and jewellery maker, Johann Rupert, to become Africa’s second wealthiest man, with his net worth surging from $10.4 billion on New Year’s Day, to almost double at $19.1 billion today, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

“Now, the question is this: If, as my good friend Peter Obi claims, President Bola Tinubu has mismanaged the economy, how come two of Nigeria’s biggest local manufacturers, in the persons of Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu, have seen their wealth double under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, with the attendant result that their staff strength has also increased by almost 50%?

“In fact, the question can also be asked: why has Peter Obi’s bank, ******** Bank, reported record profits under President Tinubu, with Gross Earnings growth of 45.6% from ₦1.04 trillion in 2024 to ₦1.52 trillion in 2025?

“You see, the truth is that under President Tinubu, the Nigerian economy is booming, having experienced 12 consecutive quarters of GDP growth and trade surpluses, even as the President has added $67 billion to our economy and made Nigeria the sixth-largest contributor to global GDP growth in 2025.

“And this growth is not concentrated on the 1%. Ordinary Nigerians are seeing the result of President Tinubu’s reforms.

“According to the 2025 Agricultural Performance Survey, food production in Nigeria has increased significantly under President Tinubu, with food prices, especially the cost of staples like rice, maize, and sorghum, dropping nationwide by an average of 50% in 2025.

“Things got so good that Peter Obi was forced to complain about the steep drop in food prices, when on Friday, February 27, 2026, he said falling food prices under President Tinubu were making our farmers poorer.

“On that day, Mr. Obi said: ‘Somebody called me today when I walked in here and told me that the food prices have gone down.’

“He then concluded by saying we have ‘killed’ our farmers.

“But if by improving the economy, such that food prices dropped nationwide, President Tinubu is killing our farmers, that is one ‘kill’ that leads to life!”