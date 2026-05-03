Peter Obi may trend online, but Tinubu will win ballot — Uba Sani

03 May 2026 2:01 pm WAT

Lawrence Agbo By
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By Lawrence Agbo

Kaduna State governor Uba Sani has said former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi may enjoy strong popularity online, but President Bola Tinubu will ultimately win where it matters most — at the ballot box.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, the Kaduna State governor argued that social media support should not be mistaken for actual electoral strength.

According to him, platforms like X, Facebook and Instagram often create the impression that certain politicians are more popular than they truly are among the wider voting population.

Sani said while Peter Obi continues to trend online and enjoys strong digital backing, elections in Nigeria are decided by voters at polling units, not by hashtags or online engagement.

He stated that if the 2027 presidential election were conducted entirely on social media, President Tinubu would likely lose.

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“If the election is going to be conducted on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or social media, Asiwaju will lose,” he said.

However, he insisted that the reality on the ground is different, saying Tinubu has stronger grassroots support across the country and would secure a clear victory through the normal voting process.

“But if it is people who will vote through the ballot at polling units, he is going to win 70 per cent of the votes,” he added.

The governor’s remarks come as conversations around the 2027 general elections continue to intensify, with opposition figures and ruling party leaders positioning themselves ahead of the next presidential contest.

Peter Obi, who gained significant momentum during the 2023 presidential election, remains one of the most influential opposition voices, particularly among young Nigerians and urban voters.

Despite that, Uba Sani maintained that real political strength lies in voter mobilisation and turnout across the country, not just in online popularity.

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