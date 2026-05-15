Peter Obi, Kwankwaso exit not caused by ADC cracks — Tambuwal

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has dismissed claims that internal divisions within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led to the exit of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso from the party.

Speaking on Politics Today, Tambuwal said there were no cracks within the ADC, insisting that the departures of the two political heavyweights were based on their personal strategic decisions rather than any crisis in the party.

According to him, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso likely moved to another platform to test their political strength ahead of the general elections.

“I do not believe that it was out of any crack. I believe that they wanted to go to another platform for them possibly to test their popularity with the Nigerian people at the general elections,” Tambuwal said, adding that their decision was more about exploring broader political opportunities.

The senator also maintained that the ADC remains stable and focused, stressing that his own political decisions have been guided by a desire to strengthen leadership development within the party.

Tambuwal reiterated that he remains active in politics, even though he chose not to contest the 2027 Sokoto South senatorial seat, noting that his priority is to create space for younger politicians and deepen the party’s leadership base.

“There isn’t any issue; there are no cracks in the ADC. My desire is to continue to promote younger people and enhance leadership recruitment,” he stated.

“I am not leaving politics, I will remain very, very active,” he added.

His comments come amid ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections, with key figures repositioning across party lines.