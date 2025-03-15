From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Tansian University, Umunya, has once again benefited from the generosity of Mr. Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, who donated ₦10 million to the institution’s College of Nursing at Oba.

During his visit yesterday, Obi reiterated that education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation are crucial pillars for Nigeria’s development. He emphasised that nations that have made significant progress did so by investing in human capital development through quality education. He urged Nigerian leaders to make these sectors priorities, stressing that education remains the most effective tool for breaking the cycle of poverty.

While presenting the cheque, Obi commended Tansian University for its dedication to training healthcare professionals. He noted that strengthening the healthcare sector begins with equipping institutions with the resources needed to produce skilled professionals who will, in turn, serve society effectively.

Addressing the students, he encouraged them to remain focused and diligent, stating that a well-educated population is the foundation of a stable and prosperous society.

In his welcome address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Eugene Nwadialor expressed deep appreciation for Obi’s continuous support of the university. He recalled Obi’s ₦100 million donation to Tansian University, describing him as a true champion of education.

“Your philanthropy has already had a profound impact on our institution, and it is a pleasure to have this opportunity to thank you in person,” Prof. Nwadialor said. “Through your generosity, you are not only meeting the immediate needs of the university but also investing in a brighter future for generations to come.”

Prof. Nwadialor also used the occasion to highlight the plight of 38 nursing students who had been on Monsignor Johnbosco Akam’s scholarship before his passing, leaving them stranded and unable to continue their education. He made a heartfelt appeal for Obi’s intervention, urging him to extend his generosity and provide support to enable them to complete their studies.

The Vice-Chancellor further extended an invitation to Obi, requesting him to be the Special Guest of Honour at the university’s convocation ceremony on 29th March 2025. He expressed confidence that Obi’s presence would enrich the event and inspire the students.

The event was attended by staff, students, and dignitaries who hailed Obi’s commitment to education and national development. They praised his continued investment in schools across Nigeria, acknowledging that his support has transformed the lives of many young people.

As the visit concluded, the university community reaffirmed its gratitude to Okwute Ndigbo, as he is fondly called, for his dedication to academic excellence and social progress. They expressed optimism for continued collaboration that would further strengthen the institution’s growth and impact on society.

Obi was accompanied by his former commissioners: Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna, Prof. Patrick Obi, and Mr. Ndubisi Menakaya.