Leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from Southern Nigeria have formally disowned the zoning meeting held in Lagos on August 21, describing it as illegitimate and exclusionary.

The meeting, convened by some members of the party claiming to represent the Southern geo-political zones, faced sharp criticism for failing to invite key party stakeholders and for attempting to make binding decisions without proper consultation.

In a statement titled “Re: Purported Meeting of PDP Southern Zoning Consultative Summit,” the state chairmen from Imo, Abia, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers—Austin Nwachukwu, Abraham Amah, Venatius Ikem, Aniekan Akpan, and Aaron Chukwuemeka—along with other senior party figures, expressed deep regret over the handling of the summit. They said, “Such a brazen disregard for established structures and statutory organs of the PDP… risks undermining the very foundation upon which our party was built.”

Also signing the statement were National Vice Chairman (South-East) Chidiebere Goodluck, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives O. K. Chinda, Senators Igwe Nwagu, Mao Ohuabunwa, George Sekibo, Mike Ama Nnachi, former National Secretary Onwe S. Onwe, Deputy National Legal Adviser Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha, former Ebonyi State Legal Adviser Mudi Erhenede, among others.

The leaders criticised the exclusion of several state chairmen, former governors, national officers, and principal party lawmakers from the South-East and South-South who were not invited to the summit convened at the Legend Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. They warned that decisions reached in secrecy and exclusion “cannot and shall not assume the authority of consensus.”

“It is highly regrettable and indeed deeply disturbing that such a meeting was convened without the courtesy of inviting several State Chairmen from the South East and South South, as well as the duly elected National Secretary and Deputy National Legal Adviser of our great party,” the statement said. It further condemned the summit as “premature and targeted at protecting the interest and selfish ambition of a select few.”

The PDP leaders reaffirmed their commitment to party unity and fairness, calling on all well-meaning stakeholders to resist manipulative zoning arrangements. They declared, “The South East and South South zones, alongside our counterparts in the South West, remain united in the pursuit of fairness, justice, and equity — the very ideals that have sustained our party’s relevance and credibility over the years.”

As custodians of their members’ mandate, they vowed to defend the integrity of the PDP and ensure any decisions on zoning were reached through proper consultation, transparency, and inclusiveness. They urged the National Working Committee (NWC), the National Executive Committee (NEC), and all party stakeholders to disregard the outcomes of the disputed meeting, labelling it illegal and divisive.

“Take notice that where any iota of regard is given to the outcome of the purported meeting, we shall not hesitate to take appropriate steps in line with our party constitution to resist same with full force,” the statement concluded.