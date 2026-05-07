PDP: Makinde bloc tackles Wike over party leadership

07 May 2026 3:24 am WAT

Rapheal By
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Wike and Makinde

Wike and Makinde

Fom Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) backed by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said it was going ahead with the sale of forms for the 2027 general elections and that there was nothing the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, could do about it.

The PDP bloc, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Interim National Working Committee (INWC), Ini Ememobong, said apart selling nomination forms, it would hold a convention to select a presidential candidate for the 2027 polls.

The PDP has been polarised into two camps with the bloc support by the FCT Minister led by Abdulraham Mohammed, while another bloc led by former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki enjoys Makinde’s support.

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Wike, while speaking in a media chat, yesterday, had dismissed the constitution of the Turaki led INWC, daring them to open Secretariat or bank account in the name of the PDP.

However, the Turaki-led INWC said the Minister was aware that they were already operating the party’s bank account, saying there was  nothing  he could do about the ongoing sale of forms.

It added: “On the issues he raised about the judgment, while awaiting the release of the Certified True Copies of the dismissed cross-appeals, we would be glad to have the Minister tell the world what the reliefs in the cross-appeals filed by his friends were and what the judgment of the court was.”

Furthermore, it stated that “as the legitimate leadership of our political party, we sympathise with him for the pain concomitant with the realisation that he would not and can never be the national leader of our party, as no such office exists in our constitution.”

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