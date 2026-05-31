From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that there is no faction within the party, insisting that Rt. Hon. David Emmanuel Ombugadu remains its sole governorship candidate for the 2027 general election.

The party described reports suggesting the emergence of another governorship candidate as false, illegal and misleading, warning members of the public against being deceived by what it termed the handiwork of mischief-makers.

In a statement issued in Lafia on Sunday, signed by Hon. Musa Bako Shabu, PDP publicity Secretary stated that the claims that Arc. Mohammed Ibrahim Ja’afaru or any other individual had emerged as the party’s governorship candidate were without legal foundation and should be disregarded.

“There is no faction in the Peoples Democratic Party in Nasarawa State. The party has one recognised leadership and one governorship candidate for the 2027 general election,” the statement said.

The party maintained that all processes leading to the emergence of candidates for the forthcoming elections were conducted by the duly recognised party leadership and in line with the provisions of the law.

“Rt. Hon. David Emmanuel Ombugadu, PhD, remains the sole governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Nasarawa State. Any contrary claim is false, illegal and of no consequence,” the statement added.

“These reports are nothing but a desperate attempt to mislead the public and create an impression of division where none exists. The PDP remains united, focused and committed to providing credible leadership for the people of Nasarawa State,” the statement said.

“The public is advised to disregard all false reports and illegal claims concerning the governorship ticket of the PDP. David Emmanuel Ombugadu remains the sole and validly nominated candidate of the party,” the statement added.

The PDP reaffirmed its determination to remain united and work towards victory in the 2027 general election.