‎PDP crisis: INEC must comply with Supreme Court – Bode George

By Chinelo Obogo

A former Vice National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must comply immediately with a Supreme Court judgment concerning the internal affairs of the PDP, warning that continued inaction threatens the country’s democracy.

In the statement, George stated that it has been weeks since the judgment was delivered and officially communicated to the Commission, yet the electoral body has not implemented it.

The Supreme Court in its ruling had affirmed the lawful leadership structure of the PDP and upheld disciplinary actions taken against members of the party which had violated its constitutional processes.

George accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike for aiding the destabilisation of the opposition party, saying no one can profess loyalty to one political party while advancing the interests of another.

He said political instability does not begin with conflict, but begins when justice is denied, when lawful authority is disregarded, and when constitutional institutions fail to act courageously and impartially.

‎He called on former heads of state, traditional rulers, religious leaders and senior members of the judiciary to break their silence and publicly defend constitutional governance.

‎”Silence at critical moments in a nation’s history can be costly. This is one of those moments,” he said.