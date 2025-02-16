By Chinelo Obogo

Passengers and airport users at Port Harcourt International Airport should prepare for temporary disruptions as the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara commences infrastructure upgrade aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.

The infrastructure upgrade at PHIA includes the expansion of the access roads leading to the airport which would reduce traffic congestion for a smoother vehicular movement for travelers and airport users.

The internal roads in front of the domestic terminal which are currently in poor condition, are also being rehabilitate to improve traffic flow, and ensure safer travel for passengers.

Major work is also underway near the Toll Gate as part of the access road expansion project. This initiative aims to enhance airport accessibility and reduce bottlenecks for vehicles entering and exiting the airport.

There would also be construction of a dedicated drop-off zone which will streamline passenger drop-offs and improve convenience. The road in front of the terminal building will be upgraded to enhance the overall aesthetic and functionality of the airport. The remodeling of day and overnight car parks are also nearing completion.

While the infrastructure upgrade is expected to cause temporary disruptions to vehicular movements within and around the airport, the Rivers State Government has assured that the project will be completed within a short time to minimise the inconvenience.