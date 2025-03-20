Says Tinubu has stabbed Niger Delta in the back

In a scathing communiqué, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as a betrayal of trust and a stab in the back.

This move, which suspended the democratically elected Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his Deputy Ngozi Odu, and the entire House of Assembly, has been widely criticised by Nigerians.

The communiqué, signed by Co-Chairmen, Board of Trustees, Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, Alfred Diete-Spiff and Victor Attah, its National Chairman, Godknows Igali, and its National Spokesman, Obiuwevbi Ominimini, described the declaration as alarming, stating, “PANDEF is seriously alarmed by the state of emergency declared in Rivers State due to a crisis that is ordinarily avoidable”.

At the end of an emergency meeting of the Board of Trustees and expanded National Executive Committee, the group noted that the President’s actions contradict his past stance on similar declarations, particularly during the Boko Haram insurgency when he opposed removing governors.

PANDEF has expressed alarm over President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing inconsistency with his past views. In 2013, Tinubu criticised former President Goodluck Jonathan’s similar actions as “unparalleled and diabolic partisanship” aimed at undermining elected governments.

“We condemn the pipeline explosion, but why militarise Rivers before investigations?” PANDEF questioned. “Such incidents have occurred before without emergency declarations. Meanwhile, other regions face more severe threats without similar actions,” they added.

PANDEF also highlighted the ongoing legal proceedings regarding the state’s House of Assembly members, asking why the emergency was declared before these matters were resolved.

The Board of Trustees and National Executive Council (BOT/NEC) of PANDEF also urged the National Assembly to reject President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State. This move, according to PANDEF, represents a brazen attack on democratic governance.

“We call on the National Assembly, led by President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, to show courage and stand on the side of truth by rejecting this onslaught on democracy,” it said.

PANDEF, representing the interests of the South-South region, emphasised its commitment to peace and reconciliation. “As a respectable body of senior and eminent citizens, we will continue to sue for peace and work with all sides, including the Federal Government, towards achieving stability in Rivers State and the entire South-South zone,” PANDEF added.

The group also stated that it will closely monitor developments and explore all constitutional remedies available to address the situation. “We are committed to upholding democratic principles and ensuring that the rights of our people are protected,” it concluded.