Pakistan police outpost blown apart in deadly militant attack, 12 officers killed

10 May 2026 10:55 am WAT

Lawrence Agbo By
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Pakistan police outpost blown apart in deadly militant attack, 12 officers killed
Enugu State

By Lawrence Agbo

At least 12 police officers have been killed in a brutal coordinated attack on a security outpost in northwestern Pakistan, authorities confirmed on Sunday, in one of the latest escalations of violence in the region.

According to police accounts reported by Pakistani media, militants first rammed a vehicle packed with explosives into a police outpost in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The blast was followed by a direct armed assault, as attackers stormed the facility and opened fire on officers inside.

Three officers who survived the initial onslaught were reportedly rescued from the rubble and rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

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The assault did not end at the compound. Reinforcement teams dispatched to the scene were later ambushed, intensifying the death toll. Reports also indicate that drones were deployed during the operation, underscoring the increasingly sophisticated tactics being used in the region’s militancy.

Images from the aftermath showed the outpost reduced to ruins, with burnt-out vehicles, scattered debris, and extensive structural damage.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the militant alliance Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen, a coalition formed in 2025 comprising factions such as the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and Lashkar-e-Islam. The group operates largely along Pakistan’s northwestern border with Afghanistan, an area that has seen a resurgence of militant activity.

Security assessments cited by local outlets indicate that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have remained the epicentres of violence, accounting for more than 90% of militant-related incidents and fatalities in 2025. Authorities also note a growing shift in militant tactics, including suicide bombings, coordinated ambushes, improvised explosive devices, and drone-assisted strikes.

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