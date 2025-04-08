By Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Valentine Ozigbo, an aspirant in the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary in Anambra State, has rejected the April 5 election outcome. He called it a “well-orchestrated heist” and a betrayal of democracy.

In a passionate statement on Tuesday, 8 April 2025, Ozigbo said he has lodged a petition with the APC’s Gubernatorial Appeal Committee. He alleges widespread irregularities in the primary that named Nicholas Ukachukwu as the party’s flagbearer. “This is not just about me,” he wrote. “It is about the soul of our democracy. About the values we claim to represent. About the future we owe our children.”

Ozigbo claims the process was rigged. He pointed to non-party members on the delegate list, the exclusion and intimidation of genuine APC members, and a vote count lacking transparency. “The sham of April 5 was not just a fraud against me; it was a theft against Ndi Anambra,” he said.

His stance has heightened tension in the South-East. The November 2025 Anambra governorship election is seen as a key test of the APC’s sway in a region often wary of the ruling party. Ozigbo, who joined the APC in February after running as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in 2021, remains committed. “I did not join politics to decorate the register, receive accolades, or shop for appointments,” he said. “I came to be part of a generation that restores integrity to our political system.”

He ruled out switching parties or seeking other roles, like the Senate. “I will stand firm, here, in the APC, and I will fight this good fight to its just end,” he vowed. “Because Ndi Anambra are worth it. Because our democracy is worth it.”

Ozigbo framed his challenge as a broader struggle, citing Nigeria’s independence, the U.S. Civil Rights era, and Nelson Mandela’s fight against apartheid. “To the architects of that manipulation, I say this: The future cannot be bribed or bullied. The people are watching. History is recording,” he warned.

He urged the APC to act. “Let us remind the APC that this election is a defining moment—not just for Anambra, but for the credibility of our party and the soul of our nation,” he said. “The Party still has a chance to right this wrong and present a candidate who can truly win and govern.”