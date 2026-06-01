Oyo: We’ll use every lawful means to free pupils, teachers – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed that the Federal Government will deploy every lawful measure available to secure the release of pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The President, in a statement posted on his X handle on Monday, said ongoing rescue operations would combine both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to ensure the victims are safely returned to their families.

“Our rescue efforts will be intelligence-led, careful, coordinated, and sustained. We will deploy every lawful tool available, both kinetic and non-kinetic, to ensure our children and teachers are safely returned home,” Tinubu stated.

He also expressed sorrow over the death of a teacher reportedly killed during the abduction and extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

“I also extend my deepest condolences to Mrs. Mary Oyedokun, the wife of the late school teacher and her family. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten, and his family will not be abandoned,” the President said.

Reaffirming his administration’s position on school safety, Tinubu stressed that children should never be exposed to the trauma of abduction.

“No child should be taken from the safety of a classroom. No parent should have to endure this anguish,” he added.

The President disclosed that he had directed the deployment of a specialised security unit equipped with advanced rescue capabilities to strengthen ongoing operations in the affected communities.

He further revealed that the Federal Government, working with the Oyo State Government, was mobilising 1,000 forest guards to improve surveillance across forest routes frequently exploited by criminal gangs.

According to Tinubu, broader security measures are also being implemented to reinforce rescue operations and prevent future attacks, while requests for a military base in the affected area are under urgent consideration.

The President’s intervention follows the May 15 attack on Ahoro-Esiele community in Oriire Local Government Area, where gunmen abducted scores of pupils, teachers and a school principal. One teacher was reportedly killed in captivity.

The incident sparked outrage across Oyo State, triggering protests by residents and an indefinite strike declared by the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers.

A high-powered Federal Government delegation, including Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, the Defence Minister and Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, had earlier visited the affected communities as efforts to secure the victims’ release intensify.