Oyo Police rescue US-based doctor from mob over false kidnap allegation in Ibadan

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has rescued a United States-based medical doctor from an angry mob in Ibadan following a false kidnapping alarm that led to the destruction of his vehicle and severe injuries.

According to a press statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the incident occurred on Monday, May 12, 2026, around the 2nd Powerline Area, Ologuneru, along the Eleyele–Ido Road in Ibadan.

The police said officers attached to the Eleyele Police Division responded to a distress call indicating that a suspected kidnapper was about to be lynched and burnt alive by a mob.

A combined team of patrol and detective officers led by the Divisional Crime Officer reportedly arrived at the scene and rescued the victim, identified as Dr. Afolabi, from the enraged crowd. However, before the intervention, the mob had already set his Lexus RX 330 SUV ablaze.

Two girls, identified as 15-year-old Deborah and 12-year-old Rebecca, who were found inside the vehicle, were also taken into protective custody alongside the doctor for investigation.

Preliminary findings by the police later revealed that Dr. Afolabi is a medical doctor practicing in the United States and not a kidnapper as widely alleged in social media reports circulating after the incident.

The command explained that investigations showed the two girls had been legally released to the doctor by one Mrs. Idowu Abimbola, a 56-year-old resident of the Eleyele area of Ibadan, to assist the victim’s mother with domestic chores.

Police said Mrs. Abimbola confirmed the arrangement during questioning, while the girls also corroborated her account, thereby dispelling suspicions of abduction.

Further investigation revealed that the misunderstanding started when Dr. Afolabi attempted to gain access through the Polytechnic gate but was stopped by a security guard for routine checks.

The statement noted that suspicion arose after bystanders and security personnel allegedly noticed the girls were half-naked inside the vehicle. The doctor’s inability to provide convincing answers at the scene, coupled with his attempt to leave the checkpoint, reportedly intensified suspicion.

According to the police, the girls’ inability to communicate effectively in English or the local language further fueled the false kidnapping narrative, triggering a mob chase and eventual attack on the doctor.

“The irate youths ignored explanations offered by the victim and descended heavily on him, inflicting severe bodily injuries before the timely intervention of the Police,” the statement said.

The victim was subsequently rushed to the Police Medical Services for urgent treatment and is reportedly responding positively.

The police added that statements had been obtained from eyewitnesses, including an Okada rider allegedly injured during the confusion, while efforts were ongoing to identify and arrest those involved in the mob attack and destruction of property.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, condemned the act of jungle justice and warned against the spread of false and unverified information capable of undermining public peace and security.

He directed a comprehensive investigation into the incident and ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of all individuals involved in the mob action.

The police command urged residents to avoid taking laws into their hands and instead report suspicious activities to security agencies for proper investigation.