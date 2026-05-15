Oyo police launch massive manhunt over Oriire School abduction

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has commenced a large-scale manhunt and rescue operation following the abduction of pupils, students and school staff during coordinated attacks on schools and communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Command disclosed this in a press statement issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, stating that the attacks occurred in the early hours of May 15, 2026.

According to the police, armed hoodlums riding motorcycles simultaneously attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, as well as Community Grammar School and L.A Primary School, Esiele.

The attackers reportedly abducted several pupils, students and staff members, including the Vice Principal, Mrs. Alamu Folawe.

The police, however, clarified that no pupil or student had been confirmed dead as of the time the report was filed.

The statement added that an Assistant Headmaster identified as Mr. Adesiyan was killed during the attack, while an okada rider was also shot dead after allegedly resisting attempts by the assailants to seize his motorcycle.

Investigations further revealed that Community Grammar School, Esiele, shares the same premises with L.A Primary School, Esiele.

The attackers were also said to have taken away a Toyota Corolla belonging to the abducted Vice Principal before setting the vehicle ablaze along a road leading into the forest.

Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, reportedly led operatives and other service commanders to the affected communities for an on-the-spot assessment and operational coordination.

The police said tactical teams, intelligence units and other operational assets had been deployed to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order, rescue the abducted victims and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

The Command appealed to residents to remain calm and vigilant while supporting security agencies with credible information that could aid ongoing rescue efforts and investigations.

Residents were also urged to make use of the Oyo State Call Response Centre toll-free line 615, as well as the Police Command control room numbers, in emergency situations.