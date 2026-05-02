Oyo: Police confirm death of motorcyclist, detain officers

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan
The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the death of a motorcyclist following an encounter with its officers along the Iseyin/Oyo Road, sparking public concern and a brief protest in the area.
In a statement issued on Saturday in Ibadan, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, said the incident involved operatives of the Border Patrol Unit and a Fulani man riding a motorcycle.
According to the police spokesperson, the situation escalated after the motorcyclist allegedly became “restive and violent”, leading to a confrontation with the officers.
“During the ensuing clash, he was struck and fell from his motorcycle. He was immediately rushed to a medical facility, where he was confirmed dead,” the statement read.
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The command disclosed that the commissioner of police has ordered the immediate detention of all officers involved in the incident pending the outcome of a comprehensive investigation.
Ayanlade added that an autopsy has also been directed to determine the precise cause of death as part of efforts to ensure transparency and accountability.
In the aftermath of the incident, a brief protest reportedly broke out in Iseyin, with residents expressing outrage over the development. However, the police said the situation was swiftly brought under control, with protesters dispersing peacefully after being assured that justice would be served.
“A complete brief will follow soon,” the statement added.