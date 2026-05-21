From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of two staff members of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) by unidentified gunmen, while dismissing reports circulating on social media alleging a fresh mass kidnapping in parts of Ibadan.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Command said the incident was reported at about 6:00 p.m. on May 19, 2026, at the Idi-Ayunre Divisional Police Headquarters by the Chief Security Officer of CRIN.

The statement, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, said the attackers stormed the institute’s premises, abducted two staff members and fled to an unknown destination.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that about six armed men carried out the operation before escaping into nearby forests.

Following the report, the Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbemiga, ordered the immediate deployment of tactical and intelligence teams, including operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, to rescue the victims and apprehend the suspects.

The Command said intensive bush combing and coordinated search operations had since commenced across surrounding forests linked to the incident.

Olayinka further disclosed that during one of the operations on May 20 at about 8:10 a.m., operatives intercepted two suspicious persons identified simply as Shehu and Abubakar.

He said the suspects allegedly volunteered to lead security operatives to the kidnappers’ hideout after preliminary interrogation.

“However, while approaching the suspected location, the team came under gunfire attack from armed men believed to be members of the kidnapping syndicate,” the statement said.

The police spokesperson added that operatives repelled the attackers and successfully extracted the two suspects, who are currently in the custody of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad for further investigation.

The Command also expressed concern over what it described as false and sensational reports claiming that another mass abduction occurred in Abanla community and other parts of Ibadan.

It clarified that no such incident had been reported anywhere within the Ibadan metropolis apart from the CRIN kidnapping case already under investigation.

The police warned that the spread of unverified security reports could create fear and panic among residents, undermine public confidence in ongoing operations and divert security resources from genuine emergencies.

The Command urged media organisations, bloggers and social media users to verify security-related information through appropriate channels before publication.

It also reassured residents that security measures had been strengthened across affected areas and other strategic locations in the state to prevent criminal activities.

Residents were advised to remain calm, vigilant and continue providing credible information to security agencies to aid ongoing operations.