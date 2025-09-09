By Chinyere Anyanwu

Farmers in Oyo State are set to take delivery of upgraded roads and markets that will boost their productivity and market access, courtesy of ongoing Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) across the state.

The projects, according to the state government, are aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and creating a more conducive environment for farmers and traders in the state.

While the move is also aimed at improving rural infrastructure, the projects will ease transportation of farm produce, improve market accessibility and strengthen the state’s drive towards food security and economic development.

Oyo State Acting Governor, Bayo Lawal, while inspecting RAAMP projects, called on the contractors handling them to intensify efforts towards their timely completion.

Lawal, who was accompanied on the inspection tour by Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development; Esther Owoeye, Permanent Secretary; Olufunke Ekundayo, Project Coordinator, Oyo RAAMP; among other top government officials, emphasised that quality delivery and timely completion of the projects are crucial to enhancing the next phase of the projects.

He noted that the RAAMP roads and market upgrades are part of the Seyi Makinde-led administration’s commitment to increasing rural infrastructure, boosting agricultural yields and creating a more conducive atmosphere for farmers and traders across the state.

The acting governor noted that the state government remains committed to supporting contractors with the necessary backing to ensure the projects are delivered to standard and on schedule.

Olaleye, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, speaking during the inspection, expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far.

He assured that the ministry would continue to monitor progress to ensure that the projects are delivered within the expected timeframe and at the required quality.

The projects inspected by the acting governor and his entourage include the Olokoyo–Ikere Dam Road (21.95 km) in Iseyin Local Government Area; the Oja Agbe Market, Iseyin, under the Agro-Logistics section of the project, as well as the Alako–Idiya–Batake–Olowa Ijaye Farm Settlement Road (31.7 km).