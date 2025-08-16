From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Eligible voters in the Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo State are currently exercising their franchise in the ongoing by-election in the constituency.

The poll is being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Musliudeen Olaide Akinremi.

The late lawmaker, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 and re-elected in 2023, passed away in July 2024.

A sizeable number of the 217,980 voters who have collected their permanent voter cards (PVCs) in Ibadan North Local Government have been casting their ballots to decide who will represent them in the House of Representatives.

The election is featuring candidates from five political parties. They are Akin Alamu Dexter Femi of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Olatunji Haastrup Adewale of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Odususi Olajumoke Olabisi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Oyekunle Fola Sunday of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Hammed Badmus of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Situation reports from the field revealed that the mood across the constituency was mixed.

Some areas, such as Agbowo and Orogun, saw a significant turnout, while some polling stations in Sango, Eleyele, and Mokola reported fewer than 15 voters casting their ballots by noon.

But the election has been largely peaceful, with no security breaches reported at any polling unit.