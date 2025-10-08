From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has inaugurated an 11-member planning committee to coordinate activities marking the 50th anniversary of Oyo State’s creation, urging residents to celebrate the state’s growth and achievements over the past five decades.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony held on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at the Executive Council Chamber, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, Governor Makinde said the golden jubilee presents an opportunity to reflect on Oyo’s journey and honour those who have contributed to its development.

He emphasised that the celebration should unite all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.

“From the composition of this committee, you will see that there is no PDP or APC. We don’t do that here in Oyo State. Parties will come and go, but our state will remain. We go for the best hands to move Oyo forward,” the governor said.

The governor appointed a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, as Chairman of the committee. Other members include former Head of Service, Alhaja Ololade Agboola (Deputy Chairman); Mrs. Ronke Adedayo (Secretary); Dr. Z.O. Ajuwon (OON); Mr. Mustapha Rasaq Areo; Alhaja Fatimah Ololade Azeez; Mr. S.A. Adejumo; Pastor John Olasunkanmi Alabi; Alhaji Gafar Bello; retired Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni; and Mr. Samuel Adegboyega Badejo.

Makinde noted that turning 50 represents a major milestone in the life of any individual, institution, or state. He encouraged the committee to “roll out the drums” and plan an inclusive celebration that highlights Oyo State’s progress despite national challenges.

The governor also tasked the committee to recognise former leaders, both living and deceased, as well as citizens whose sacrifices contributed to the state’s development.

“We must use this opportunity to look at leaders that have governed the state before. If they are alive, reach out to them; if not, engage their families. We want to appreciate them and recognise their contributions to Oyo’s growth,” Makinde said.

He explained that the golden jubilee celebration will showcase the state’s achievements across all sectors, including governance, education, infrastructure, and human capital development.

Present at the event were the wife of former Governor Rasheed Ladoja, Chief (Mrs.) Mutiat Ladoja; former deputy governors Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi; the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Fadeyi, representing the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin; the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima (represented by Justice M.O. Olagunju); and other top government officials.

Also in attendance were the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo; Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs. Olubunmi Oni; Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Kazim Adeyinka Adeniyi; Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor on General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal; Chairman of the Oyo State Elders’ Council, Dr. Saka Balogun; and Chairman of Local Government Chairmen, Hon. Sikiru Oyedele Sanda.