Oyo academic contest names semi-finalists after tough screening

By Seyi Babalola

The organisers of the AventoLinks Scholars Challenge, Oyo State Edition 2026, have announced the list of students who qualified for the semi-final stage of the competition.

The academic contest attracted more than 500 students from secondary schools across Oyo State, with participants competing in a preliminary examination held recently.

Following the exercise, Akinlabi Ahmad Abiodun of Front Model College emerged as the overall best candidate in the state after scoring 91 per cent.

Other top-performing students include Abdulraheem Abdulrahman of Front Model College, who scored 87 per cent; Busari Mahmud Olanrewaju of Front Model College, who scored 86 per cent; and Oyebisi Praise Gboyega of Sharon Rose Schools and College, Saki, who scored 85 per cent, while Abayomi Deborah Darasimi and Oladele Testimony Oladipupo, both of Sharon Rose Schools and College, Saki, scored 83 per cent each.

The successful candidates came from different parts of the state, including Ibadan, Saki, Oyo Town, Iseyin and Ago-Are, highlighting the widespread academic talent across Oyo State.

Speaking on the development, the organisers described the performance of the students as encouraging, noting that qualifying from over 500 registered participants reflected dedication and academic excellence.

“The performance of these students has been truly inspiring. Qualifying from a pool of over 500 registered participants is a major achievement, and we are proud of every student who participated,” the organisers stated.

The semi-final stage of the competition is scheduled to be held at The International School, University of Ibadan, on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

According to the organisers, the next phase will feature tougher academic tasks as participants compete for places in the grand finale of the competition.