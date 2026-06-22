Oyo abduction: Protesters demand release of 39 pupils, teachers

By Lawrence Agbo

Protesters on Monday took over the Iwo Road interchange in Ibadan, Oyo State, calling for the immediate rescue of 39 schoolchildren and teachers abducted in the state.

The demonstration, led by the Take It Back Movement, began at about 10 a.m. and brought traffic around the busy transport corridor to a halt.

The protesters said their action was prompted by the unresolved abduction of pupils and teachers in Orire Local Government Area in May, as well as growing concerns over kidnappings across Oyo State.

Carrying placards and banners, the demonstrators accused the state and federal governments of failing to move decisively to secure the victims’ freedom.

The group’s National Coordinator, Juwon Sanyaolu, said the protest would continue until the abducted persons were released.

“We will continue to protest for the release of all abducted victims until they are free,” he said.

Sanyaolu criticised government officials for what he described as their failure to show sufficient urgency while the victims remained in captivity.

“Government officials remain in the comfort of their offices while innocent students and their teachers are languishing in kidnappers’ dens,” he said.

He said the campaign extended beyond the Oyo school abduction, insisting that authorities must work to free kidnapping victims in every part of the country.

“We are demanding freedom for all captives in the North, South, East and West of Nigeria,” he said.

The activist also faulted political leaders for focusing on preparations for the 2027 general election despite the worsening security situation.

According to him, protests would persist if authorities failed to act on the school abduction and other kidnapping cases.

“We will not wait until 2027. By then, we do not know how many people will still be alive. That is why we are here in Ibadan, where the abduction occurred. Both the state and federal governments must act or continue to face mass protests,” he said.

The protest caused heavy gridlock around Iwo Road, leaving commuters stranded for several hours. Security operatives were deployed to monitor the gathering and maintain order.