Oyo abduction: Military deployment endangers us, FG should use dialogue – Principal

By Goli Innocent

A fresh video released by kidnappers holding victims in Oyo State has shown one of the abductees appealing to the Federal Government to pursue dialogue, warning that a planned rescue operation could endanger their lives.

The video was uploaded online after President Bola Tinubu ordered the deployment of security personnel to secure the release of the victims, who have been held captive by the armed gang.

Speaking from captivity, Rachael Alamu, the Principal of one of the schools, said the kidnappers had become agitated following reports that security operatives had been sent into the area to rescue them.

According to her, the development had heightened tensions in the camp, with the abductors allegedly threatening retaliation if security forces attempted to enter the bush.

“We learned that yesterday some army was sent, and that has compounded our problems. It has added to our troubles,” she said in the video.

Alamu revealed that the kidnappers had selected one of the captives for possible execution, accusing authorities of using force rather than engaging them through negotiations.

She appealed to government officials and security agencies to consider dialogue as a means of securing the victims’ release.

“We are pleading with you not to force yourself into the bush, but please call them and dialogue with them so that the problem can be solved, and we will be able to go home alive,” she said.

The abductee further alleged that the kidnappers had threatened to kill all the victims if security personnel returned to the area.

“They have promised to kill all of us if any of the armies come into the bush again. Please, we are pleading with you. We are begging you in the name of God,” she added.