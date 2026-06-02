Oyo abduction: Lagos teachers stage protest over kidnapping of pupils, others

Members of the Nigerian Union of Teachers’ Lagos State Wing (NUT) protested peacefully at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday, demanding the release of abducted children and other individuals held captive by kidnappers.

They bemoaned the escalating wave of kidnappings and deaths around the country, particularly the latest abduction of schoolchildren, and gave the Federal Government a one-week deadline to take strong action against insecurity.

The protesting teachers, led by the Lagos State NUT Chairman, Comrade Akintoye Mujeeb, marched to the Lagos State House of Assembly and Government House, expressing outrage over the continued attacks on innocent citizens, including students and teachers.

Addressing the protesters, Mujeeb declared that teachers could no longer remain silent in the face of growing insecurity.

“Enough is enough. How many people will these bandits continue to kill? They have been killing us, and now we are saying enough is enough,” he said.

He noted that the protest was aimed at drawing the attention of government authorities to the urgent need to halt the killings and kidnappings that have continued to threaten the safety of Nigerians.

The NUT chairman emphasised that teachers across the country were united in demanding stronger measures to protect lives and ensure the safety of schools and communities.

Responding to the protesters, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, commended the teachers for conducting themselves peacefully and lawfully.

He praised the protesters for presenting their grievances without violence or disruption of public order and also commended security personnel for maintaining peace during the demonstration.

“We are all concerned about the situation, particularly the incident that occurred in your state. I commend you for refusing to fold your hands and remain silent while these events are taking place,” he said.

The Speaker stressed that insecurity is a national challenge that requires collective action from all levels of government and citizens.

He reiterated the Assembly’s longstanding support for the establishment of state police, describing it as a critical step toward addressing security challenges across the country.

According to him, the Lagos State House of Assembly has consistently advocated for state policing and has enacted laws and resolutions aimed at improving security and public safety.

Obasa also urged state governments, local government authorities, traditional rulers, community leaders, parents, and other stakeholders to work together to protect lives and property.

He noted that while the Federal Government is making efforts to tackle insecurity, state and local governments also have constitutional responsibilities in ensuring the safety of residents.

The Speaker further cautioned against the spread of negative narratives on social media, urging citizens to focus on constructive engagement and support efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions to the country’s security challenges.

He told the demonstrators that Lagos State would continue to prioritise its residents’ security and support programs aimed at promoting peace, stability, and safety.

The protest concluded peacefully, with teachers asking that immediate action be taken to secure the release of abducted pupils and prevent the wave of kidnappings and killings across the country.