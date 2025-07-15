From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, was yesterday handed the membership card of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by the Edo State chairman of the party, Mr Kennedy Odion, in Benin.

Presenting him with the party’s card at the party’s secretariat in Benin, Mr Odion said Oyegun is not new to forming a coalition, adding that he has done it before and is doing it again with the view of redeeming the nation from its economic quagmire.

“He has put together what is called a coalition before, and he succeeded. So, in mathematics, once you understand the formula, the answer is in view. So, he understands how he did it before, so doing it again is not a difficult task.

“So, as God may have it, he is not from any other state but from the heartbeat of this nation, Edo State, and we are moving the coalition together.

“He was the chairman of the implementation committee that decided that ADC will be the platform,” Odion said.

On his part, Oyegun said that before they settled for ADC, they made extensive research and found that it is the party that has the interest of Nigerians at heart.

“We talked to a lot of parties, about seven others, up till the very last minute. We made a report, and we said ADC. And some said, ‘No, no, no, you must still talk to this, you must still talk to that.’ So, we delayed the decision for another fortnight.

“At the end of our meeting, we still came back. I said, ‘Yes, what you asked us to do, we’ve done. We’ve talked to the others, but we have not seen a party as dedicated as the ADC,’” Oyegun said.

Oyegun further blamed the ruling APC for the hunger and starvation in the country.

He also blamed the APC-led government for its inability to tackle the rising insecurity in the country, especially in Benue and other states, just as he said that the nation has never been so divided as it is under the present leadership of Bola Tinubu.

He said those who are peddling the rumour that the ADC is planning to disrupt the government of the day are only trying to diminish the aims and objectives of the coalition, which is to rescue Nigerians.

While commending the growth of the party, he said the party is growing by the day and that other notable politicians are still coming to join them soon.

“So, from a month ago, you were just ADC. Today, one can say we are the largest party in this nation. We are growing by the day, we are growing by the week, we are growing by the months. People understand. In all parties, we are not talking, it’s still ADC, but ADC is now a mix of the best of PDP.

“Some of the best of APC, a lot of them are still coming on the way. And all the other parties. And the good thing is that you haven’t seen a lot of the faces yet, both professionals, people who never thought of politics, people who just finished from minding heights of the economy, but in whatever service, I don’t want to mention the various services,” Oyegun said.