Oyebanji commends Ekiti people for his victory at guber poll

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has appreciated the people of the state for supporting him to secure another term in office in the June 20 governorship election.

The governor made the remarks on Sunday while delivering his acceptance speech at the Government House, Ado-Ekiti, after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced him the winner of Saturday’s governorship election.

Oyebanji, who contested for another term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner after polling a total of 319,224 votes, breaking the long-standing succession “jinx” as the first incumbent governor to serve two consecutive terms under the current democratic dispensation in the state’s history.

He commended residents of the state for their renewed confidence in him as expressed through the fresh mandate, promising to rejig his administration’s poverty alleviation programmes aimed at improving the lives of citizens irrespective of their social status.

“There is no doubt that this is an unprecedented electoral outcome in the history of our state, and indeed Nigeria. You have spoken loudly and unequivocally, and I have heard you clearly.

“We have heard your voice. We have accepted the challenge which this unity mandate has thrown upon us. Your electoral preference is truly humbling, and we do not take it for granted.

“I can only assure you that the best has just begun. We will rededicate ourselves even more strongly to implementing our shared prosperity agenda. We will work harder and smarter to serve you better,” he said.

The governor, who described the outcome as unprecedented in the history of the state, noted that the record was a validation and general acceptance of the economic policies and reforms of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, which provided increased resources for subnational governments to deliver on their promises.

He pointed out that the increased federal allocations to states had empowered his government to fund key projects and social programmes, which had greatly impacted citizens’ lives.

He also lauded President Tinubu for his foresight in assenting to the amended electoral law, which, according to him, has contributed to a seamless electoral outcome. He added that the amended law represents an improvement in the electoral climate and legal framework previously in place in the country.

The governor, who hailed voters for his high vote total of 319,224 and winning in all 177 wards and almost all 2,245 polling units across the 16 local government areas of the state, said the outcome marked a watershed in the political culture of Ekiti State.

“There’s no doubt that this is an unprecedented electoral outcome in the history of our dear state and indeed Nigeria. For a party to have won in all the wards in a particular state, I am not sure it has happened in the history of this country.

“It is not just a watershed; it is a remarkable shift in the political culture of the Ekiti people. Unlike previous electoral cycles, which were marked with disturbing violence and apprehension, this election has come and gone without a single violent incident. With this, it has taken a new course and marks the dawn of a new era where consensus-building, peace, and harmony have become the trading currency of our political engagement,” he said.

Oyebanji also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR”, for his support.

“This victory is a validation of his administration and a vote of confidence in him by the Ekiti people. I have no doubt that a better outcome will be replicated in the January 2027 presidential election. I want to commend him for the foresight that has brought about better electoral practice and procedures through the amended electoral law,” he said.

The governor disclosed that he had extended an olive branch to the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Wole Oluyede, and his African Democratic Congress (ADC) counterpart, Amb. Dare Bejide, by personally calling them and expressing readiness to collaborate for the development of the state.

He also expressed gratitude to APC governors across the country, particularly the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for their support during the election.

“I am grateful to my brother governors across Nigeria, especially the Progressive Governors’ Forum under the leadership of the governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, for their support and encouragement,” he said.