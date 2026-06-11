Owerri to enjoy 24-hour electricity supply – APC youth leader

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President of Duruiheoma Group, Hon Franklin-Kennedy Ibeh, has said that the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, through the Orashi Electricity Company, has begun distributing 24-hour electricity in Owerri, the state capital.

Ibeh, who spoke to journalists in Owerri yesterday, said those disputing the governor’s claims during his presentation at the Invest Lagos Forum last Monday were being political.

“The statement by the Peoples Governor Hope Uzodimma during the Lagos 3.0 panel a few days ago that Imo State-owned Orashi Electricity is now providing 24-hour electricity supply to some parts of the state capital, as well as certain industrial and commercial establishments under the pilot scheme or first phase of the power project, is one hundred percent true and verifiable.

“Imo State has indeed risen under the Shared Prosperity administration of the Peoples Governor Hope Uzodimma, and grateful Imolites are happy about it. There is no argument about it. Most parts of Owerri are witnessing 24-hour electricity supply under the pilot scheme of the Orashi Electricity scheme.”

Ibeh said the power generation programme of the state government through the Orashi Electricity scheme had already benefited most business owners in the state capital.

“A greater percentage of the Owerri population are already enjoying the 24-hour electricity supply made available by the Uzodimma administration, and, yes, the electricity has not gotten to everywhere in the state yet, but it is going to gradually. The opposition should stop playing politics with indices that grow the state’s economy.”