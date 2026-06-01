Over 30 kidnapped in Ayegunle Bunu attack, one killed

From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Ayegunle Bunu community in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State was reportedly thrown into panic in the early hours of Monday, June 1, 2026, following a bandit attack that left one person dead and more than 30 others abducted.

According to preliminary reports, the attack occurred at about 2:25 a.m. One person was reportedly killed during the incident, while another sustained injuries.

Sources further disclosed that two residents of Ayegunle Bunu, a man and a woman, were among those abducted.

The remaining victims were reportedly passengers travelling in a commercial bus that was intercepted by the attackers while passing through the area.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies had not released an official statement regarding the incident, and efforts were ongoing to ascertain the exact number of victims and other details surrounding the attack.