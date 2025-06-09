From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Government, yesterday, expressed worry that the outbreak of Diphtheria in the state is going beyond expected scope as people that have been fully vaccinated have been found to be infected including people beyond age five who are not expected to be infected.

This as the Government announced that it has deployed seventy doses of anti-diphtheria vaccines to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) where two people died last week of the infection.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole, stated this shortly after donating the vaccines to the hospital, disclosing that the state government has also got some doses from neighbouring Delta.

“We are working in collaboration with UBTH and NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control), we have spoken with the DG of NCDC and he graciously released 70 doses of anti-Diphtheria and we also reached out to Delta State Ministry of Health and they have to give us another 20 doses.

“We are still studying the situation because some of those who are down with Diptheria have a history of full immunization, we also try to see why someone who is 14 years old has to have the disease, we are talking to the national body of the Primary Health Care to give us clearance if we can immunize children above the age of five because what is going on now we might need to immunize adults including health workers”, he said.

The Commissioner disclosed that the state governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the donation of beds and fittings and other items to the emergency centre in the hospital and possibly offset the medical bills of patients.

Receiving the Commissioner in UBTH, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of the hospital, Professor Stanley Okugbo and the Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee who is also the Consultant in charge of Children Emergency in the hospital, Dr. Fidelis Eki-Udoko said the hospital was grateful for the swift response by the state government and that all diphtheria patients were responding to treatment as they urged the public to report symptoms early.

They gave signs and symptoms of the disease to include “thick, gray membranes covering the throat and tonsils. A sore throat and hoarseness. Swollen glands in the neck (neck swelling), difficulty with breathing or rapid breathing. Nasal discharge. Fever chills, and tiredness.

“Diphtheria is best prevented through vaccination and maintaining good hygiene.

“The disease spreads through direct contact with infected individuals, often via respiratory droplets like those produced when coughing or sneezing.

“Prevention is best done by Washing hands with soap and clean running water is an effective step to prevent infection, one of which is diphtheria”, they added.