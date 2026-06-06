Otu commends students as C’River emerges top 3 in national ‘Girls in ICT’ competition

Cross River State has emerged as one of Nigeria’s top-performing states at the Third National Girls in ICT Competition 2026, with Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Cross River, securing an impressive second-place finish among over 3,700 participants nationwide.

The achievement has drawn commendation from Governor Bassey Otu, who described it as a powerful validation of the state’s growing investment in education, innovation and digital excellence.

The national competition, organised by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, showcased innovative projects developed by young female technologists from across the country.

While Special Education Centre, Bauchi, emerged overall winner, FGGC Cross River clinched the runner-up position, ahead of Resonance Science School, Abia, which placed third.

Reacting to the feat, Governor Otu said the accomplishment represented a significant milestone not only for the students involved but also for Cross River State’s broader ambition of positioning itself as a centre of technological innovation and educational excellence.

“This outstanding achievement by the brilliant students of Federal Government Girls’ College, Cross River, is a moment of immense pride for our state. Their success confirms what we have always known—that Cross River is blessed with exceptionally gifted young minds capable of competing with the very best anywhere in the country,” Governor Otu said.

“To emerge among the top three winners in a highly competitive national contest involving over 3,700 participants is no ordinary accomplishment. It reflects discipline, creativity, hard work and the quality of mentorship available to our young people. These girls have become worthy ambassadors of Cross River State and shining examples of what determination can achieve.”

Governor Otu noted that the competition’s focus on digital innovation, problem-solving and emerging technologies aligns perfectly with his administration’s commitment to empowering young people with future-ready skills.

“We live in a world increasingly driven by technology and innovation. The future belongs to those who can create solutions, harness digital tools and transform ideas into impact. These young girls have demonstrated that Cross River is producing exactly the kind of innovators and leaders that Nigeria needs for the future.”

The Governor also applauded First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her inspiring address to the finalists and participants. During the awards ceremony, the First Lady urged the girls to remain “curious, confident and courageous” and to continue using technology to solve societal problems and uplift communities.

Governor Otu described the message as both timely and inspiring.

“Her Excellency, the First Lady, delivered a profound message to these young innovators. Her call for them to remain curious, confident and courageous captures the very essence of innovation. Every breakthrough begins with curiosity. Every invention begins with a bold idea. Her words will undoubtedly inspire many more young girls to pursue careers in science, technology and innovation.”

“I particularly commend her emphasis on using technology not merely for personal advancement but as a tool for uplifting communities and solving real-world challenges. That is the kind of leadership and vision that will shape a stronger Nigeria.”

The Governor further aligned himself with Mrs. Tinubu’s position that investments in youth empowerment, digital innovation and human-capital development remain central to national progress.

“The future of our nation depends on how effectively we nurture the talents of our young people today. When we empower young girls with digital skills, we are investing in stronger families, stronger communities and a stronger economy.”

Governor Otu equally praised the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, for his steadfast commitment to expanding digital opportunities across Nigeria. During the event, the Minister stressed that talent exists in every part of the country and warned that Nigeria’s digital economy could not reach its full potential if girls and women were left behind.

The Governor said the success of FGGC Cross River was a practical demonstration of the Minister’s assertion.

“Dr. Bosun Tijani is absolutely right when he says that talent exists across every part of Nigeria. The remarkable performance of these girls from Cross River is proof that brilliance knows no geographical boundaries. What young people need is opportunity, support and an enabling environment.

“His declaration that the future digital economy cannot be built by only half of Nigeria is a powerful reminder that inclusion must remain at the heart of our development efforts. Our daughters deserve equal opportunities to innovate, lead and succeed.”

Governor Otu also welcomed the Federal Government’s investments in initiatives such as Project BRIDGE, the Universal Service Provision Fund expansion, the Three Million Technical Talent Programme and the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, describing them as transformative interventions capable of unlocking opportunities for millions of Nigerian youths.

The governor further commended the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’idu Ahmad, who described the programme as a direct investment in Nigeria’s future workforce and challenged the girls to move beyond being users of technology to becoming creators and innovators.

“Professor Suwaiba Ahmad has correctly identified the challenge before us. Our young people must not be content with consuming technology developed elsewhere. They must become inventors, creators and innovators capable of developing solutions to local and global problems.

“The achievement of FGGC Cross River demonstrates that our girls are already answering that call. They are not waiting for the future; they are actively shaping it.”

Governor Otu also welcomed the planned rollout of Code Club kits comprising Raspberry Pi computers, robotics kits and teacher-training resources to schools across the country, describing the initiative as a strategic investment in the next generation of Nigerian innovators.

“Programmes such as the Code Clubs will help democratise access to technology and inspire thousands of young people to embrace coding, robotics and digital innovation. These are the skills that will define competitiveness in the twenty-first century.”

The Governor assured that his administration would continue prioritising education, innovation and youth empowerment as critical pillars of sustainable development in Cross River State.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Cross River State, I congratulate the students, teachers, parents and management of Federal Government Girls’ College, Cross River, for this remarkable national achievement. Their success belongs to all of us. We celebrate them today and look forward to even greater accomplishments in the years ahead.”

The Third National Girls in ICT Competition featured innovative projects addressing challenges in agriculture, healthcare, accessibility and education. The six national finalists each received cash prizes, high-performance laptops and mentorship packages designed to nurture the next generation of Nigerian technology leaders and innovators.