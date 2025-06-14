From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has tasked corps members posted to the state to be creative, innovative, and proactive in identifying solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony for the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream II orientation course at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp in Umunnato, Bende Local Government Area, Otti, represented by Deputy Governor Ikechukwu Emetu, said his administration would provide the necessary support for corps members to effectively discharge their mandate.

He highlighted his government’s commitment to strengthening the NYSC scheme and enhancing its capacity to nurture patriotic values in young graduates.

Otti noted that his administration had embarked on rehabilitating the NYSC orientation camp in Umunnato to support this goal.

He recognised the critical role the NYSC plays in national integration and development, expressing optimism that the corps members’ service year would be transformative, equipping them with skills and knowledge to impact society positively.

“As you commence your orientation programme, I urge you to actively participate in all activities designed to condition you physically and mentally for the demands of the service year,” Otti said.

“We consider you critical partners in our national transformation efforts, driven by our social contract with the people of Abia State, as encapsulated in the New Abia Project Blueprint. Our blueprint focuses on institutional and structural reforms, sustained economic growth, and development.

“We are committed to creating an enabling environment that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and social mobility.”

Otti urged corps members to draw inspiration from their predecessors’ contributions to host communities, noting that their service year offers opportunities to engage with local communities, understand their needs, and contribute to their development.

“We will work closely with the NYSC management to ensure that your service year is productive and fulfilling. I urge you to take advantage of the opportunities available to you, to learn, grow, and develop your skills and capacities, especially now that you are undergoing your orientation course,” he added.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development and Chairman of the Abia NYSC Governing Board, Nwaobilor Ananaba, said the state administration has consistently supported the Abia NYSC Secretariat. He urged corps members to render selfless service to Abia State and Nigeria.

NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Gladys Adama, assured that the scheme is committed to the state’s development through the posting of corps members to various communities.

She outlined the orientation course content, which includes Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme, physical fitness training, lectures on Igbo language, security, and self-development topics, as well as social activities, games, and sports.

“These are all geared towards preparing you for life during the service year and beyond, as well as equipping you for the leadership roles you will assume in the future,” Adama said.

She noted a paradigm shift in the NYSC Orientation Course content in recent years, aligning it with Nigeria’s security and economic realities. “The precarious state of national security and acute shortage of white-collar jobs, especially for graduates, have made this change inevitable and compelling. This shift brought about the introduction of security lectures and Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship training,” she explained.

The Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Lilian Abai, represented by Justice C E Anyim, administered the Oath of Allegiance to the corps members.