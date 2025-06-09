From Kenneth Udeh

Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has credited Abia North Senator and former state governor Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the architect of the infrastructural template driving the ongoing transformation of Aba, while reaffirming his support for President Bola Tinubu’s tough but necessary economic reforms.

Speaking at his country home in Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, while receiving Senators Orji Uzor Kalu and Chris Adighije on a courtesy visit, Governor Otti described Kalu’s past infrastructural model as visionary and central to his administration’s urban renewal strategy.

“I am still using former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu’s infrastructure template for Aba,” Otti declared. “He did well in Aba when he was governor. That template is not wrong. You fix the place that generates the revenue, and the revenue will come and be used to develop other areas.”

He recalled his late mother’s praise of Kalu’s developmental strides, emphasising that good governance transcends political divides. “Government and governance is a continuum. It can be broken, but a wise government must go back and recover what worked,” Otti added, emphasising his non-partisan approach focused on results, not rhetoric.

Otti’s efforts in Aba have sparked widespread acclaim, with newly reconstructed roads, extended business hours, and renewed investor confidence.

He revealed that a grateful businessman recently donated ₦200 million in appreciation of the improved infrastructure.

“There is no sleep in Aba anymore. People are awake, businesses are open, and money is changing hands. That’s how the economy works—velocity of money. It’s not rocket science,” he said.

The governor also disclosed plans to expand economic activity to other parts of the state, including lighting up the Umuahia-Ohafia axis to ensure the local economy doesn’t shut down by nightfall.

Giving his verdict on national issues, Governor Otti reiterated his support for President Tinubu’s controversial but decisive economic policies, especially the removal of the fuel subsidy, which he labelled a long-standing scam.

“We behaved irresponsibly for too long. It takes courage to correct that, and what the president is doing now is the correction phase,” Otti said. “If we don’t lose faith, we’ll get it right. That’s why supporting the president is a no-brainer for me.”

Otti downplayed political speculation about the 2027 elections, warning against premature politicking and urging leaders to focus on delivering real change in the present. “Today is certain; tomorrow is a promise. Next tomorrow is gambling,” he said.

Senator Kalu, in his remarks, praised Governor Otti’s leadership, lauding the improved road networks, particularly the now-motorable Igbere-Umuahia road, abandoned for 16 years after his tenure.

“You’ve done well for our state. I rode on that road, and it now takes less than an hour. It’s smooth like flying,” Kalu said, pledging continued friendship and bipartisan support. “You are my friend and brother for life. Whether you’re contesting or not, our bond remains.”

Kalu also encouraged Otti to remain close to President Tinubu, saying his support for the national leader would strengthen development at both state and federal levels. “I’m not asking you to leave your party, but support the president. That’s what matters.”

Senator Chris Adighije echoed similar sentiments, commending both Otti’s achievements and Tinubu’s national reforms. “Partisan politics must give way to progress. Abia is moving in the right direction,” he stated.

The visit, widely seen as a significant bipartisan moment, underscored a growing shift in Abia’s political culture towards unity, continuity, and results-driven governance.