Osun Poll: Adeleke, APC trade accusations over billboard destruction 

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), have traded accusations and counter-accusations over the destruction of campaign billboards.

The Imole Campaign Council (TICC) alerted the Inspector General of Police, security agencies, civil society groups, election observers, and the international community about what it described as vandalism linked to politicians associated with the APC.

Pelumi Olajengbesi, spokesperson of TICC, in a statement on Friday, said the vandalisation occurred in several local government areas, including Irewole, Ayedaade, Ife, Irepodun, Oriade, and Osogbo.

He alleged the operation was coordinated by a notorious thug identified as Asiri Eniba, whom he said was allegedly aided by “compromised security operatives” who allegedly supervised or ignored the acts.

TICC described the situation as dangerous and said the Accord/APC issue had escalated beyond normal politics—calling it intimidation and violence as a political strategy.

The group demanded a full police investigation and prosecution of those involved, including alleged sponsors and collaborators.

“We therefore call on the Inspector General of Police to immediately order a full investigation into these coordinated attacks and ensure that all persons involved, including their sponsors and collaborators, are identified and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“We also call on the international community, election monitoring groups, human rights organizations, and democratic institutions to take judicial notice of the unfolding political tension and intimidation tactics being introduced into the political atmosphere of Osun State by desperate political actors,” Olajengbesi said.

The APC rejected the allegations, describing them as false, baseless, and a desperate attempt to “hang a dog” just to smear the party.

Through Engr Oluremi Omowaiye, Head of Media and Publicity Committee of the APC Governorship Campaign Council, the APC said it was its governorship candidate’s billboards and promotional materials that had been repeatedly destroyed.

The APC also claimed the Accord Party was engaging in a diversion by making “falsehood” claims, accusing the Accord of blaming APC while denying wrongdoing.

The APC further alleged Adeleke’s administration and the Accord were the “economic buccaneers” feeding on Osun’s resources and said the billboard issue is meant to distract the public from “failures” and “corruption allegations” against the Adeleke administration.