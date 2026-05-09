Osun: One dead as masqueraders fight over N8,000 proceeds

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A man simply identified as Bukunmi has reportedly died following a clash in Ilare-Ijesa, Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, over the sharing of proceeds from masquerading.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 pm on Friday. Bukunmi was said to have been arguing with another person identified as Pelumi over how the N8,000 made from masquerading should be shared.

A third person, Femi, who was said to be a relative of Pelumi, allegedly tried to mediate to prevent a fight, but sources said Bukunmi gave Femi a blow to the mouth, warning him not to intervene.

The action reportedly angered Femi, who then stabbed Bukunmi with a knife. Bukunmi was rushed to the hospital and later reportedly died.

The Osun State Police spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the incident.

He said information was received that a lifeless body was lying somewhere, but by the time the police arrived, residents had already taken the body to the police station.

He said officers examined it and reportedly discovered a gunshot wound on the body.

Ojelabi said the body was deposited in the mortuary for an autopsy and that investigation was ongoing.

He also stated that the suspect is in police custody and that more officers had been deployed to the area to ensure peace.