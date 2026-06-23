Osun killing: APC rejects Oyewumi protest as political diversion

The Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council has dismissed Senator Lere Oyewumi’s protest over the killing of 14-year-old Ezekiel Olapade, describing it as politically motivated and not driven by genuine concern for justice.

The APC instead alleged that the protest was a desperate attempt to divert public attention from ongoing investigations into the murders of two prominent APC chieftains, Hon. Saheed Oyegunju and Hon. Remi Abass.

In a release on Tuesday, the Head of Media and Publicity Committee of the Osun APC Governorship Campaign Council, Remi Omowaye, said Oyewumi was attempting to use the tragic incident as a “political shield” amid mounting questions over his alleged links to earlier political killings in Irewole Local Government Area.

Omowaye argued that Hon. Saheed Oyegunju, APC Treasurer, Ward 9, Irewole, was abducted while going to a rally in Osogbo on the day President Bola Tinubu, then APC presidential candidate, was scheduled to campaign, and his body was later found along Oosa Village via Ikire.

He said allegations had persisted regarding the possible involvement of Oyewumi and his supporters, adding that some suspects linked to the matter were later released under circumstances that raised public concern.

Omowaye said the killing of Hon. Remi Abass, former Chairman of Irewole Local Government Area, in February 2025, was described by the APC as another dark chapter, with the party claiming that investigations reportedly mentioned influential figures, including Oyewumi.

He also alleged that a suspect named Jide Joda, linked to the case, was granted bail but later absconded and has remained at large despite being declared wanted by the police.

The APC further claimed that Joda allegedly receives protection from powerful political interests and is being housed at the Government House under Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The party said it was “hypocritical” for Oyewumi to protest publicly while serious questions about the deaths of Oyegunju and Abass remain unanswered.

Omowaye said Oyewumi should instead present himself to the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to answer questions, stressing that street protests cannot replace accountability under the law.

The Osun APC Campaign Council called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, to apprehend and prosecute all suspects linked to political killings in Osun State.

They specifically urged the arrest of Jide Joda, as well as Emir Ajagungbade and Nurudeen Alowonle, and others identified during investigations.

Omowaye said justice should be non-selective, adding that the families of the victims and all those affected by political violence deserve justice regardless of political affiliation.