Osun: Ex-commissioner Folorunso Bamisayemi dumps APC

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A former Commissioner for Education in Osun State in the Adegboyega Oyetola administration, Folorunso Bamisayemi, has left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter dated June 1 and addressed to the APC Ward Chairman of Kere Ward 09, Ife South Local Government Area, Ifetedo, Bamisayemi stated that he was resigning his membership of the party with immediate effect.

The letter reads: “I hereby resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress. Please, note that the resignation takes immediate effect.”

Before becoming commissioner, Bamisayemi represented Ife South Constituency in the Osun State House of Assembly, where he also chaired the House Committee on Education.

When contacted, he confirmed that he had left the APC but said he would not disclose his next political destination, adding that he wanted to “settle down first to think of what to do next”.

Bamisayemi is an ally of Senator Iyiola Omisore. Rumours have it that Omisore may be planning to leave the APC following his disqualification from the governorship race.

Efforts by party leaders to persuade him were said to have been futile, as some of his allies have reportedly perfected plans to move to another party.