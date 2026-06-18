Osun election: APC, Adeleke clash over electricity sector development

By Lukman Olabiyi

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke have engaged in a war of words over the implementation of electricity sector reforms in the state ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

The disagreement followed the announcement by the Osun APC Governorship Campaign Council that its candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), would soon unveil a comprehensive Strategic Energy Agenda tagged “Powering Osun’s Future.”

According to the APC, the proposed agenda is designed as a practical framework to guide energy governance and drive sustainable electricity development across the state.

In a statement signed by the Co-Chairperson of the Campaign Council’s Media and Publicity Committee, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, the party argued that despite constitutional and legal reforms that empowered states to participate actively in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, Osun had yet to take meaningful steps to fully domesticate and implement the Electricity Act 2023.

The party noted that the constitutional amendment signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in March 2023 removed electricity from the Exclusive Legislative List, while President Bola Tinubu’s assent to the Electricity Act in June 2023 further strengthened the legal framework for state electricity markets.

The APC maintained that Osun possesses enormous advantages in the power sector, including hosting the National Control Centre of the national grid in Osogbo, abundant solar resources, hydroelectric potential in Owala, Osun, Ila and Erin-Ijesa, as well as a growing mining and agro-industrial economy that requires reliable electricity supply.

The statement disclosed that Oyebamiji had previously constituted an Electric Power and Gas Infrastructure Technical Team made up of industry professionals to develop a roadmap for the sector.

According to the APC, preliminary feasibility studies indicate that Osun has the potential to become a net exporter of electricity through a combination of hydro, gas-powered and renewable energy projects, supported by existing transmission infrastructure.

The party further stated that a future APC administration would implement an Integrated Resource Plan aimed at transforming the state into a major power-producing hub capable of attracting investments, creating jobs and boosting economic growth.

However, the Osun State Government dismissed the APC’s claims, insisting that the Adeleke administration had already established the legal and policy framework required for electricity sector development.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the government said extensive stakeholder consultations were conducted throughout 2024 and 2025, culminating in the passage and signing into law of a comprehensive state electricity framework.

Rasheed explained that the legislation provides for the creation of a state electricity market, promotion of alternative energy sources and establishment of a state electricity regulatory agency.

According to him, the regulatory agency is empowered to oversee electricity generation licensing and regulate relationships among power producers, consumers and distribution companies operating in the state.

The government described the APC’s claim that Osun lacks an electricity law as false, insisting that implementation of the state’s energy agenda is already underway.

“The accusation by the APC candidate that Osun remains the only state in the South-West without an electricity law and agenda is untrue. Osun has a law that meets all standards and is capable of unlocking the state’s economic potential,” Rasheed stated.

He also challenged the APC candidate’s understanding of the sector, arguing that successful devolution of electricity responsibilities requires a solid legal and policy framework, which he said the Adeleke administration had already put in place.

The governor’s spokesperson further urged Oyebamiji to acquaint himself with what he described as the administration’s achievements in the energy, digital economy and climate sectors rather than making what he termed uninformed claims.